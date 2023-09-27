50 Villagers Rescued in Chaiyaphum After Being Stranded in Forest due to Flash Flood

TN September 27, 2023 0
View of mountains and forests in Chaiyaphum province.

View of mountains and forests in Chaiyaphum province. Photo: ::::=UT=::::

CHAIYAPHUM, Sept 27 (TNA) – More than 50 villagers, collecting mushroom in the forest were trapped by a flash flood triggered by heavy rain in Chaiyaphum province.

Chaiyaphum Hit by Worst Flood in 50 Years

Local authorities successfully carried out a safe rescue operation.

Officials from Huai Ton Subdistrict Administration Office, Muang Chaiyaphum District, mobilized a rescue team to aid over 50 villagers who had ventured into the forest on Phu Lan Kha mountain range to collect mushrooms. The heavy rainfall caused various forest streams to overflow, blocking their way back.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

