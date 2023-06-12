China Opens Faster Route for Importing Thai Durians

Thai Durian fruit opened showing the pulp.

Thai Durian fruit open showing the pulp. Photo: wallpaperflare.com.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The southwestern Chinese megacity of Chongqing on Sunday (11 June) welcomed the first direct cold-chain train of Thai durians transported via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

Serious action being taken against fraudulent durian exporters

150,000 durians from Thailand were first transported by road to Laos, where they were then loaded on a train that traveled into China via the China-Laos Railway.

According to Deng Haoji, Chief Operating Officer of Hongjiu Fruit, the company that purchased the durians, the entire journey took four days – down from 8-10 days on previous maritime routes.

