China Opens Faster Route for Importing Thai Durians









BANGKOK (NNT) – The southwestern Chinese megacity of Chongqing on Sunday (11 June) welcomed the first direct cold-chain train of Thai durians transported via the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.

150,000 durians from Thailand were first transported by road to Laos, where they were then loaded on a train that traveled into China via the China-Laos Railway.

According to Deng Haoji, Chief Operating Officer of Hongjiu Fruit, the company that purchased the durians, the entire journey took four days – down from 8-10 days on previous maritime routes.

