Alcohol Control Laws in Thailand to be a Divisive Issue in the Post Election Period









The Thai Alcohol Business Association, or TABA, announced last Friday, June 9th, 2023, that it supports an amendment of the country’s current alcohol control regulations to benefit brewers, distillers, tourists, and, consumers.

However, the Thai Ministry of Public Health has proposed several new controversial regulations that according to critics could seriously harm the tourism and hospitality industry. Supporters of the proposals claim they will help curb alcohol-related problems and drunk driving.

thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

