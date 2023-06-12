Alcohol Control Laws in Thailand to be a Divisive Issue in the Post Election Period

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok

A pub restaurant in Khao San Road, Bangkok. Photo: Kate Ewing / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




The Thai Alcohol Business Association, or TABA, announced last Friday, June 9th, 2023, that it supports an amendment of the country’s current alcohol control regulations to benefit brewers, distillers, tourists, and, consumers.

Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days

However, the Thai Ministry of Public Health has proposed several new controversial regulations that according to critics could seriously harm the tourism and hospitality industry. Supporters of the proposals claim they will help curb alcohol-related problems and drunk driving.

