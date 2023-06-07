7 men nabbed in Prachuap Khiri Khan for allegedly stealing stones to make Buddha images









Seven men were arrested yesterday (Sunday) by park rangers for allegedly stealing Phra That stone, to be crafted into Buddha images or decorative items, in Sam Roi Yot National Park in Aam Roi Yot district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The rangers had laid in wait in the bushes near the Mangkon cave, after they received a tip that a group of men would go to the mountain in Ban Ko Phai in Rai Mai sub-district to steal the stones.

