Man Suffers Electric Shock While Washing His Car and Charging Car Battery in Pattaya

Toyota Hiace ambulance in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand.

Toyota Hiace ambulance in Thailand. Photo: Love Krittaya.




A Thai man suffered an electric shock and blacked out while simultaneously washing his vehicle and charging his car battery in Pattaya yesterday, June 11st.

Man seriously injured from electric shock at a gasoline vending machine in Pattaya

A rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation received a report of a person being injured by an electric shock in Soi Sukhumvit 33, Pattaya, at 6 PM yesterday. They promptly rushed to the scene with a medical team from Banglamung Hospital.

