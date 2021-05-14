Eight COVID-19 clusters reported in Bangkok





The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has reported eight COVID-19 clusters in the city, two of which is seeing a higher rate of infection.

The clusters are in Bon Kai slum in Pathumwan district, theBan Khing Community in Bang Khae district, the Sommasas Temple community in Pom Prab district, the Sampeng area ofSamphanthawong district, the Din Daeng district, the Dusit district, the Khlong Toey district and Suan Luang district, according to a Facebook post by BMA Spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang yesterday (Thursday).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

