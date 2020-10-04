Donald Trump Tweets Video Saying He Feels ‘Much Better’, ‘Will Be Back Soon’





President Donald Trump tweeted a video on Saturday to thank medics for “the incredible job they have been doing” now that he feels “much better”, adding that his wife Melania is also feeling well.

“We are working hard to get me all the way back”, Trump said, sitting at a table with a US flag behind him and wearing a suit but no tie. “I’ll have to be back because we still have to make America great again”.

While Trump said he’s starting to feel good, he added, “You don’t know over the next period of a few days – I guess that’s the real test, so we’ll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days”.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Asya Geydarova

Sputnik International

