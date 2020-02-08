Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’1 min read
PHUKET: The Turkish tourist that was being held as a suspect in the death of a Phuket ladyboy who fell from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in Patong has been cleared of any charges.
Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 6) that the cause of death was by accidental fall and no blame could be apportioned to the tourist. They added that evidence proved the suspect could not have been directly involved when the incident occurred.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News