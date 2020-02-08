Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Turkish tourist acquitted as Patong ladyboy death ruled ‘accidental’

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: The Turkish tourist that was being held as a suspect in the death of a Phuket ladyboy who fell from a seventh-floor hotel balcony in Patong has been cleared of any charges.

Police confirmed yesterday (Feb 6) that the cause of death was by accidental fall and no blame could be apportioned to the tourist. They added that evidence proved the suspect could not have been directly involved when the incident occurred.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News

