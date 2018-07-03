The British divers who found the missing boys

The 12 young footballers and their coach trapped for 10 days in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai were definitely relieved when they saw the first team of rescuers emerge in the dark chamber where they were taking refuge. But they must also have been surprised when the first words they heard were in English.

John Volanthen and Richard Stanton are two British cave-diving experts who have been working along side Thai rescue teams since the search and rescue mission was launched more than a week ago. And they were the first two rescuers to reach the spot nicknamed Pattaya Beach and came into contact with the missing boys.

By Thai PBS