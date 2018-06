PHUKET: A mobile salapao vendor had to jump for his life after the gas canister on his motorbike with sidecar burst into flames in the heart of Kathu earlier today (June 22).

Firefighters from Kathu Municipality Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office were called to scene, near the King Kong night market on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd, at 11am.

