A Myanmar migrant worker was nearly decapitated in Tak on Wednesday night in an apparent quarrel with compatriots over a betel nut purchase.

Residents of the village of Ban Mae Kasa in Mae Sot district, where the body of Aungya Mew, 32, was found on Thursday morning inside a deserted house, said they’d heard the quarrelling among workers from Myanmar.

By The Nation