SAMUT PRAKAN: A man aged 47 was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport for stealing a purse containing cash worth about 70,000 baht from a forgetful Nepalese traveller.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy director of Suvarnabhumi airport, said on Friday that Rinrarak Parinpong from Nakhon Ratchasima province was arrested at the Magic food centre on the first floor of the passenger terminal on Thursday evening.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUTTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST