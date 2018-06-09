Google to Delete Food Emoji As Part of ‘Inclusion’ Effort to Embrace Vegans

In an effort to be more inclusive of vegans, Google has redesigned its salad emoji so that it no longer features a sliced egg in all its hard-boiled glory.

This, of course, is according to Jennifer Daniel, who serves as US art manager of the expression design team at Google. Daniel revealed the new change coming to Android users via Twitter Wednesday.

“There’s big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the emoji — we’ve removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad,” she tweeted, referring to recent criticism of Google’s corporate culture and how it’s parent company, Alphabet, deals with diversity and wage gaps.

