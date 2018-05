PHUKET: Two men have been arrested for the street stabbing of another man in Phuket Town in the early hours of Saturday (May 26) in what appears to be a gang-related retaliation attack.

Police responded to a call at 5am Saturday that a man, later identified as Surachai Panich, 24, had been stabbed in the left side of his torso on Phuket Rd.

