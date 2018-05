BANGKOK, 17th May 2018 (NNT)-An academic seminar is being held to find ways to prevent wild monkeys from harassing people in many provinces.

Wallop Tangkunarak, in his capacity as chairman of a committee on wildlife protection, opened the seminar on the matter and described a master plan to deal with the animals.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand