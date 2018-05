The “internet-famous” Thai model who previously made headlines for posing nude at a coffee shop is once again making headlines, this time for flashing her underwear at a McDonald’s store.

Photos of Mingomut “Maming” Kongsawas lifting up her skirt at everyone’s favorite junk food chain circulated online yesterday, prompting McDonald’s Thailand to publicly clarify — Ronald McDonald is absolutely not into this.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok