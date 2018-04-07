Saturday, April 7, 2018
Illegal timber worth B15m seized before being smuggled out of country

Illegal logging of Rosewood
Special task force of the Royal Forest Department (RFD) and police on Friday (April 6) sezied a large number of timber smuggled from the North to Samut Prakan province for export.

The seizure followed raids at three sawmills in Ayutthaya province on Thursday when authorities found some timber, suspected to be illegal, hidden at the premises. Interrogation of the illegal logging gang members found that more timber would be transported from the North to Samut Prakan province before being shipped out of the country.

