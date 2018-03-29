Thursday, March 29, 2018
Two police officers face probe for forcing subordinates to pay for air-cons

Phra Ratchawang Metropolitan Police Station, Bangkok
The Metropolitan Police Division 2 has set up a fact finding committee to investigate after junior police officers at Phaholyothin police station complained that their per diems were deducted by their immediate boss to pay the installation air-conditioners at the inquiry room.

The order by Pol Maj Gen Ekkachai Bunvisoot, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 2 came after Pol Sgt Maj Lersak Nonkhuthod, of Phaholyothin police station lodged a complaint with the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, asking the agency to investigate the alleged malpractice of his supervisors.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

