A wild elephant was hit by a pickup truck as it tried to cross a road in Non Din Daeng district of Buri Ram on Saturday (March 17).

The truck driver told the police that he was driving on Samrong Mai- Non Dindaeng road on his way home after shopping in the fresh market, then, out of a sudden, an elephant emerged from the roadside bushes and tried to cross the road.

By Thai PBS