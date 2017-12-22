Saturday, December 23, 2017
Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

PHUKET: More than 30 Phuket tour guides who are members of the Professional Tourist Guide Association of Thailand (PGA) protested at Promthep Cape yesterday afternoon (Dec 21), furious at the rapidly increasing numbers of illegal Chinese tour guides on the island.

The Chinese-speaking tour guides, led by Wanchai Taweeapiradeepitak, held signs in Thai, Chinese and English languages, complaining about, what are, according to them, illegal Chinese-speaking tour guides working across the island, and requesting they get out.

Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

