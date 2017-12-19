Tuesday, December 19, 2017
ONEP holds seminar on addressing climate change in Thailand

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao
BANGKOK, 19 December 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) has held a seminar on financial policies for addressing climate change in Thailand.

ONEP Secretary-General, Raweewan Bhuridej, chaired the seminar and delivered a keynote speech, saying that Thailand has become increasingly vulnerable to the effects of climate change and has therefore joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana,
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

