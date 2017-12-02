Israeli Sentenced to Die for Killing Fellow Expat

BANGKOK — An Israeli man has been sentenced to die for the murder of a fellow Israeli last year, police said Saturday.

Shimon Sakira Bitton, 50, was convicted and sentenced to die one year after he was arrested on suspicion of killing Eliyahu Cohen, a 63-year-old Israeli policeman, and hiding his body under poured concrete. The court convicted and sentenced him on the same day, according to the officer in charge of the investigation.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English