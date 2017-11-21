Tuesday, November 21, 2017
Learn to craft your own beer!

Brewing Beer
Beer Lab in cooperation with the Institute of Innovation will be organizing a Craft Beer Workshop in Room 207 of Building INC 1 at the Thailand Science Park, Rangsit.

The workshop will cover 2 days from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The first day, on Sunday, November 26, 2017, participants will learn about the history of beer making, equipment and ingredients required with hand-on crafting of your own beer. After your beer has fermented, the second day, on Sunday, December 10, 2017, quality control, laws of alcoholic beverages from the Excise Department, and tasting and pairing of beer with food will be on the agenda.

The cost of the two-day workshop is THB 9,900 inclusive of all equipment, ingredients, lunch and coffee breaks.

Beer lovers and anyone interested in crafting their own beer can reserve seats through Khun Chattama mobile: 089 821 6224 or E-mail: beerlabworkshop@gmail.com no later than November 22, 2017.

