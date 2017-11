BANGKOK, 3rd November 2017 (NNT) – Fireworks shops on Bamrung Muang Road have been shut down for operating without a license.

Deputy Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police Pol Gen Wirachai Songmetta this week led officers to inspect fireworks shops in Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, where most Bangkok fireworks retailers are located, to check if they had the proper permits.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau Of Thailand