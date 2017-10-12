Thursday, October 12, 2017
Home > News > No report of “Flakka” spread in Thailand: NSB

No report of “Flakka” spread in Thailand: NSB

Crime Suppression Division police patch
TN News 0

There have been no reports of the spread of a kind of drug called “Flakka” or “zombie” in Thailand but narcotic suppression police throughout the country have been instructed to watch out for it, Pol Maj Gen Tanai Apichartseni, acting deputy commissioner of the Narcotics Suppresion Bureau (NSB) said on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Pol Maj Gen Tanai said after a meeting with officials of the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that this kind of designer drug has spread in the Americas.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra
Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Thai Government To Convince Foreign Tourists All Is Well

Government Savings Bank (GSB) in Thailand

Hackers steal 12.29 million baht from GSB’s ATMs

Thai natural soap

Dirty-Dancing Country Singer Wants Soap Pirates to Come Clean

Leave a Reply