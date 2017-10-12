No report of “Flakka” spread in Thailand: NSB

There have been no reports of the spread of a kind of drug called “Flakka” or “zombie” in Thailand but narcotic suppression police throughout the country have been instructed to watch out for it, Pol Maj Gen Tanai Apichartseni, acting deputy commissioner of the Narcotics Suppresion Bureau (NSB) said on Tuesday (Oct 10).

Pol Maj Gen Tanai said after a meeting with officials of the United States’ Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that this kind of designer drug has spread in the Americas.

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS