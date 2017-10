The Meteorological Department today (Oct 9) issued a third warning of more heavy to very heavy rains in Bangkok and the provinces and cautioned the people of danger from possible flash floods and surface floods this week.

It forecasted heavy to very heavy rains from today until Wednesday (October 9-10) in the North, Northeast, Central, East, Upper South, and Bangkok and perimetres.

By Thai PBS