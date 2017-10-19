German Interior Minister’s Muslim Holidays Idea Gets Hostile Greeting

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is facing criticism after suggesting that Muslim holidays be observed in Muslim-majority areas of Germany; opinion polls suggest a majority of Germans are against the idea.

A recent suggestion by Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere that Muslim holidays be observed in Muslim-majority areas of the country has raised opposition among members of his Christian Democratic Union party, and society at large.

De Maiziere aired the idea during a speech at an elections hustings in Wolfenbuettel, Lower Saxony. He told those assembled that he is “ready to hold a discussion about whether we should introduce a Muslim holiday,” in areas “where there are a lot of Muslims.”

