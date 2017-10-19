Thursday, October 19, 2017
German Interior Minister’s Muslim Holidays Idea Gets Hostile Greeting

Muslim women wearing headscarves
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is facing criticism after suggesting that Muslim holidays be observed in Muslim-majority areas of Germany; opinion polls suggest a majority of Germans are against the idea.

De Maiziere aired the idea during a speech at an elections hustings in Wolfenbuettel, Lower Saxony. He told those assembled that he is "ready to hold a discussion about whether we should introduce a Muslim holiday," in areas "where there are a lot of Muslims."

De Maiziere aired the idea during a speech at an elections hustings in Wolfenbuettel, Lower Saxony. He told those assembled that he is “ready to hold a discussion about whether we should introduce a Muslim holiday,” in areas “where there are a lot of Muslims.”

