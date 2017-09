PATHUM THANI – Five people were injured when a compressed natural gas cylinder on a six-wheel truck exploded during refueling in Muang district on Tuesday night.

The explosion happened at the PTT NGV station of Porn Pramalmas Co on Rangsit-Pathum Thani Road in tambon Ban Klang about 8.20pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PONGPAT WONGYALA

BANGKOK POST