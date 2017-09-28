Court Finds Yingluck Guilty, Hands Down 5-Year Sentence

BANGKOK — Former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra was convicted in absentia of malfeasance and sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for corruption that occurred under her watch.

Following a trial that ran over two years and saw its defendant flee the country, the court’s reading of the verdict began at 11am and continued for nearly four hours. In it, judges said Yingluck had been warned by the National Anti-Corruption Commission of graft in a price-pledging subsidy program overseen by her government.

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English