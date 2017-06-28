Thai Muslim Television investigated on charges of advertising for pyramid scheme

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Department of Special Investigation (DSI) officers searched the Thai Muslim Television (TMTV) station in Bangkok’s Prawet district on Wednesday morning over an allegation that the channel had played on religious beliefs to convince people to invest in an alleged pyramid scheme resulting in damages of at least Bt70 million.

Special Case Office 1 head Pol Lt-Colonel Phayao Thongsen led DSI officers, forensic specialists and soldiers to enforce a search warrant at the Hamsa Foundation and TMTV station in Soi Supapong 1.

By Jessada Chantharak,
Khanathit Srihirandej
The Nation

