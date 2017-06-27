Female Aussie tourists saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

PHUKET: An Australian woman came to the rescue of a Thai woman who was close to drowning at Karon Beach yesterday.
Facebook user Thanawat Vinitpairoj, who is a freelance photographer, yesterday (June 26) posted three photos on his Facebook page along with a message which read, “Late in the afternoon while I was taking photos of two Australian women and a kid on Karon Beach, one of the women ran down to the sea, took off her trousers then jumped into the water and swam out towards a woman who was close to drowning.
Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News