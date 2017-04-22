All taxis to be equipped with tracking devices

BANGKOK, 22nd April 2017 (NNT) – All taxis will soon be required to have safety devices according to the Department of Land Transport.

The Department of Land Transport has hosted a seminar as part of the “Taxi OK and Taxi VIP” campaign aimed at overhauling the taxi industry and increasing passenger safety.

The department made known that GPS tracking devices will be used to monitor speed, and CCTV cameras will be installed in all taxis for safety reasons, along with an emergency button.

