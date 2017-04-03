King to preside over the promulgation of the new charter

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun will preside over a ceremony to proclaim the promulgation of the B.E. 2560 Constitution at the Ananta Samakhom throne hall, Dusit Palace on Thursday at about 3 pm.

His Majesty the King will affix his signature on the Constitution to be presented to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha to be placed on a gold tray. The proceedings will be followed by an announcement of the King’s speech, proclaiming the promulgation of the Constitution.

By Thai PBS Reporters