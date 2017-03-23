Friday, March 24, 2017
Turkey calls on U.S., Britain to lift flight electronics ban

Turkish Airlines aircraft at Istanbul Ataturk Airport
PanARMENIAN.Net – Turkey is in talks with the United States and Britain to exclude Turkish Airlines and Istanbul’s main Ataturk airport from a ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones, Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, March 23, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday passengers traveling from specific airports, including Istanbul, could not bring into the main cabin devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets, laptops and cameras.

