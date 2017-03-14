Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Chinese appeal for tourists’ safety in Phuket met with promises

Chinese tourists pose for a photograph
PHUKET: A high-powered appeal by the Chinese government asking the Thai authorities to take more action to prevent deaths and injuries to Chinese tourists in Phuket and the surrounding region has been met with a slew justifications and promises.

The Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China, Songkhla held a meeting in Phuket last Thursday (Mar 9) in a wide-ranging appeal to police and all forms of tourism authorities in Phuket, as well as representatives from tour agencies.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

