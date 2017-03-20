Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2017 kicks off

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
BANGKOK, 20 March 2017 (NNT) – The government and private sectors have collaborated to organize the “Bangkok International Digital Content Festival 2017” to showcase the work of leading Thai digital companies. The event is part of the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy.

Scheduled for 20-24 March 2017 in Bangkok, the event is taking “Digital Wonderland” as its theme to demonstrate the wonder of digital content and new technology in developing the Thai economy and industries. Organizers hope that the event will make other countires learn about Thai digital entrepreneurs in animation, game, e-learning, computer graphics and visual effect.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

