Thai rice still in global demand

BANGKOK, 24th February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has confirmed Thai rice is still in global demand and exports will likely hit 10 million tons this year, thanks to increasing orders at both government-to-government and peer-to-peer levels.

Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, today revealed the Department of Foreign Trade had signed a trade deal with China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), enabling the country to sell 900,000 tons of rice to China. A batch of 200,000 tons of rice will be exported to China between February and April. The remaining 700,000 tons will be shipped to the mainland within the year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn