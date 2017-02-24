Friday, February 24, 2017
Home > News > Thai rice still in global demand

Thai rice still in global demand

Rice field in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 24th February 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Commerce has confirmed Thai rice is still in global demand and exports will likely hit 10 million tons this year, thanks to increasing orders at both government-to-government and peer-to-peer levels.

Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn, today revealed the Department of Foreign Trade had signed a trade deal with China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), enabling the country to sell 900,000 tons of rice to China. A batch of 200,000 tons of rice will be exported to China between February and April. The remaining 700,000 tons will be shipped to the mainland within the year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn
Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

General Prayut asks Thais to preserve beauty of Songkran tradition

Court ruling may end airport seizure

Visa credit card

Foreign suspects in ATM malware heist ‘fled the country’

Leave a Reply