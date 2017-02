BANGKOK, 9 February 2017 (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has selected couples from nine countries to participate in the Thailand Wedding Destiny campaign.

TAT Deputy Governor and Executive Director of Europe, Africa and Middle East Tanes Petsuwan revealed that the campaign is aimed at promoting Thailand as a wedding destination, as well promoting Thai wedding organizers in the global market.

