Yingluck urges Thais to give rices as new year gifts

Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra during a conference
Former prime minister Ms Yingluck Shinawatra today urged Thai people to give rices as new year gifts.

Posting on her Facebook page today, Ms Yingluck said in addition to assisting farmers by buying their rices and eating more rices, another way is to make rice as new year gifts in giving happiness to each other on New Year.

Hence, she said this year’s new year gifts couldn’t be anything but rice bought directly from farmers.

One thought on “Yingluck urges Thais to give rices as new year gifts

  1. i do not think, that Thai people will eat more rice if they get it as a gift. They just on’t have to bay it for a wile….

