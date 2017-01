BANGKOK, 14th January 2017 (NNT) – The devastating floods in the southern region have damaged nearly 1 million rai of crop plantations.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, close to 1 million rai of farmland has been destroyed by the continual rainfall and prolonged flooding. Of that figure, more than 990,000 rai were crop plantations, 39,000 rai were livestock farms, and 19,000 rai are grass plots.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil