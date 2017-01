BANGKOK, 13 January 2017 (NNT) – His Majesty the King has relayed his concern for those suffering under flood conditions in the south through a written letter handed to the Prime Minister.

In a message given to the Prime Minister, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun wrote “with love and concern, I extend my support for rehabilitation and development, for hope in mind and body and for happiness and stability in the nation”.

