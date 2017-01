New Year holidays have claimed the lives of 426 people and injured 3,761. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, six days of the seven-day No Drunk Driving campaign from December 29-January 3, a total of 426 persons were killed and 3,761 others injured in fatal road accidents on highways and roads throughout the country.

A total of 3,579 road accidents were recorded since December 29 until yesterday.

Thai PBS