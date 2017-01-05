Istanbul club gunman ‘probably of Uighur origin’, location known – Deputy PM

The killer of 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub is probably of Uighur origin, Turkish Deputy PM Veysi Kaynak said. Turkish law enforcement has established his possible location and links, he added.

“The terrorist’s identity has been established by security forces and his potential whereabouts have also been determined,” Kaynak said speaking to broadcaster A Haber on Thursday.

The attacker is “probably of Uighur origin”, he added, according to the Vatan daily.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the gunman had been identified, but would not provide any details.

