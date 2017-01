CHONBURI — At least 23 people were killed Monday afternoon when a van and truck burst into flames after colliding in the Ban Bueng district of Chonburi province.

The van was traveling from Chanthaburi to Bangkok when it collided at about 2pm with the pickup on Highway No. 344. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames and 23 people died instantly, including passengers and the driver of the van.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee