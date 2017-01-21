Monday, January 9, 2017
21 people died from flooding in southern provinces since Jan 1

Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks
Twenty-one people died, believed drowned, and two went missing from flooding in 12 southern provinces since January 1 whereas 958,602 people from 330,415 households have been affected, according to the latest assessment reports from the Department of Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation.

The 12 southern provinces ravaged by flood are Phatthalung, Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla, Pattani, Trang, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumporn, Ranong, Krabi and Prachuap Khiri Khan. Altogether 4,277 villages in 588 tambon of 96 districts have been hit.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

