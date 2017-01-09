Travel to south still problematic despite subsiding floods

BANGKOK, 9 January 2017 (NNT) – People traveling south have been advised to inspect their routes before departure as many continue to be submerged even as State Railway of Thailand (SRT) increases its trips to the region to 16.

Subsiding waters along several railways in the southern region have allowed SRT to increase its frequency of trips to and from the area from 10 to 16. Several of the authority’s rail services however continue to be closed, such as its Bangkok-Yala-Bangkok express service.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua