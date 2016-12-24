Saturday, December 24, 2016
Nationwide crackdown on country's largest loan shark network

1000 THB banknotes
Authorities have carried out a series of raids in a nationwide crackdown on Thailand’s largest loan shark gang, which has a revolving fund of Bt4 billion, a network of 2,000 moneylenders and 86 franchise branches lending money to some 170,000 borrowers.

Officers are now focused on arresting gang members, including 4,000 “helmet gang” debt collectors and 1,000 officials identified by nicknames, phone numbers and affiliated agencies, Justice deputy permanent secretary Pol Colonel Dusadee Arayawuth told a press conference yesterday at the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) office.

By Piyanuch Tamnukasetchai

