The Seismology Bureau today reported that Chiang Mai was rocked by eight minor quakes since after midnight until 4.00 am today.

The first quake of 1.2 magnitude happened 19 minutes after midnight at the depth of 4 kilometres in Mae Wang district, followed by the same magnitude quake at 01.02 am and at the same depth and same district.

