Thursday, December 29, 2016
Home > Chiang Mai > Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai overnight

Seven minor quakes in Chiang Mai overnight

The eastern gate of Chiang Mai in the walled city center
TN Chiang Mai 0

CHIANG MAI — Seven minor earthquakes were registered in this northern province, most in Chom Thong district, from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning but there were no reports of damage, Pairin Limcharoen, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office said.

The quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.1 to 2.0, occurred at 9.57pm on Wednesday in Chom Thong; at 2.55am on Thursday in Chom Thong; at 3.01am in Doi Saket; at 3.51am in Mae Wang district; at 6.10am in Chom Thong; at 6.33am in Mae Chaem; and, at 7am in Chom Thong districts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Chiang Mai represents Thailand as UNESCO cultural city

Deputy PM Chalerm inspects wildfire in Chiang Mai

18,000 false IDs issued in Chiang Mai: DSI

Leave a Reply