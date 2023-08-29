Pattani bomb attack leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

PATTANI: One policeman and two defence volunteers were killed and five police injured when their patrol was ambushed in Yarang district on Monday night.

The ambush occured in front of the tambon Yarang municipal office on Yarang-Mayo Road in tambon Yarang about 10.50pm. The patrol consisted of a four-door police pickup, a police motorcyclist and a motorcycle with two defence volunteers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

