Pattani bomb attack leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
PATTANI: One policeman and two defence volunteers were killed and five police injured when their patrol was ambushed in Yarang district on Monday night.
Two insurgents killed by soldiers in Pattani clashes
The ambush occured in front of the tambon Yarang municipal office on Yarang-Mayo Road in tambon Yarang about 10.50pm. The patrol consisted of a four-door police pickup, a police motorcyclist and a motorcycle with two defence volunteers.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS